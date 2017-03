PHUKET: A Chinese national and a Chiang Rai hilltribe man were arrested at Chalong Temple yesterday for working illegally as photographers in Phuket.

The suspects, Li Ming Xing, 25, and Awoi Jathor, 22, claimed they had been hired by an agent in China through a Phuket company named ‘Love Island Wedding Studio Co Ltd’.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong