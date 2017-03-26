Sunday, March 26, 2017
Home > News > Car drives into cycling race in Berlin, several injured

Car drives into cycling race in Berlin, several injured

Cyclists on the road
TN News 0

BERLIN – At least four people were injured after being hit by a white Audi SUV during a cycling race in Berlin on Sunday, police in the German capital said.

The car drove into the area where the race was taking place, wounding three cyclists and an auxiliary. The assistant and one of the cyclists escaped with minor injuries after the incident, while the other two cyclists are seriously injured.

Police did not give more details about the accident, while the German press reported the incident as a “tragic accident”.

-TN

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

US President Barack Obama sends a letter to Thai PM Yingluck expressing his sympathy to Thai flood victims

27000 Thai women receive medical care as result of domestic violence in 2011

UNICEF calls for end to violence against children in Thailand’s deep South

Leave a Reply