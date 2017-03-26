Car drives into cycling race in Berlin, several injured

BERLIN – At least four people were injured after being hit by a white Audi SUV during a cycling race in Berlin on Sunday, police in the German capital said.

The car drove into the area where the race was taking place, wounding three cyclists and an auxiliary. The assistant and one of the cyclists escaped with minor injuries after the incident, while the other two cyclists are seriously injured.

Police did not give more details about the accident, while the German press reported the incident as a “tragic accident”.

-TN