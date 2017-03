Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has sacked director of the city bus agency by transferring him to an inactive post in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit said Sunday that the prime minister exercised his power vested by Order 68/2559 of the National Council for Peace and Order on March 22 to remove Mr Surachai Iamvachirasakul as director of Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and place him in the PM’s Office.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters