Monday, March 27, 2017
Over 80 percent admit they used to be rejected by a cabbie

Toyota Corolla taxi in Phitsanulok, Thailand
Over 80 percent of the respondents to Nida Poll admitted they had been rejected at least once by taxi drivers whereas 46 percent said they didn’t know Uber taxi and has never used its service.

The pollster of the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) conducted an opinion survey of 1,250 samples representing a cross section of people in Bangkok and its peripherals during March 23-25 about their experiences with ordinary taxi drivers and Uber private taxi drivers.

