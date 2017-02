PHUKET: A therapist accused of stealing a necklace in Trang and sentenced to jail is set to appeal.

The theft occurred back in 2011, when the victim reported to Trang police officers that she was drugged by a waitress named Ploi, and her necklace with a Buddha pendant, worth 700,000 baht, was stolen.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong