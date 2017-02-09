Islamic State reportedly claims Israel rocket attack

PanARMENIAN.Net – An attack that saw four rockets fired into southern Israel from the Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday, February 8 night was reportedly claimed by an Islamic State-affiliated terror group, The Times of Israel says.

The Islamic State affiliate in Egypt, known as Sinai Province, said it had launched the rockets at the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, according to Egyptian media reports.

The group has been waging a bloody battle against Egyptian forces in recent years.

