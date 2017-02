PHUKET: Forty four Italian and French tourists were rescued yesterday after a speedboat crashed into an underwater concrete pole about a hundred meters away from shore.

The boat, named Ao Ja Sira, left the Gypsy Pier behind the Westin Siray Bay resort in Rassada at about 10am. The crash occurred less than five minutes into the journey.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

