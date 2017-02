Authorities found the body of a foreign woman inside the toilet of a coach on the Chiang Mai-Bangkok train at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok.

At the scene police found the body of a unidentified 25-year-old foreign woman, wearing gray Spandex pants, with a rope tied to her neck.

Police described the woman as a tall and blonde white female.

According to a preliminary investigation there were no signs of a struggle.

Source: sanook.com

