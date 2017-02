PHUKET: An elusive British serial burglar, who has been on the run from police for at least two years, was arrested yesterday in connection with another series of burglaries in Phuket.

Charlie Machin, 54, was apprehended at his rental house in Soi Na Koh, Cherng Talay, with 67 items stolen from at least three homes. He was previously wanted for robbing a Swedish man’s home in Kata of about 200,000 baht in valuables, in March 2015.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong