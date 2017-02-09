Australian jet-ski victim’s partner awaits trial in Phuket

PHUKET: The partner of a 20-year-old Australian woman who was killed in a jet-ski collision with him at Kata Beach on Sunday, is expected to be charged with reckless driving causing death and is awaiting trial in Phuket.

Thomas Keating, 22, and his partner Emily Jayne Collie, 20, came to Phuket for a holiday and had rented jet-skis to ride from Karon Beach to Kata Beach. They reportedly collided with one another, causing Ms Collie to suffer severe injuries to her head, neck and shoulders.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kongleaphy Keam