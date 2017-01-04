Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Yingluck Angry About Being Followed While on Vacation

Yingluck Shinawatra visiting a reservoir
MAE HONG SON — Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra voiced her displeasure Tuesday at allegedly being followed by undercover officers while on vacation.

Yingluck made her unhappiness public through her official Facebook page for allegedly having been followed all day by plainclothes policemen while on vacation with her family in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

