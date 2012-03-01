Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Pattaya: Transsexual allegedly stabbed three times by Indian Tourist

Pattaya: Transsexual allegedly stabbed three times by Indian Tourist

TN Pattaya 1

A transsexual was stabbed three times in her back and left buttock following a sexual encounter with two Indian Tourists.

Khun Salaluk aged 25 reported the incident at Pattaya Police station in the early hours of Wednesday and claimed he met the Two Indian’s on Walking Street who agreed a price of 2,000 Baht for Khun Salaluk and his transsexual colleague to have sex with them.

Read more: Pattaya One

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Two students from Macau hurt following latest Pattaya Beach Jet Ski Scam

Knife Fight Between Kuwaitis Rocks Pattaya City Beer Bar

Two Indian tourists drugged and robbed in South Pattaya

One thought on “Pattaya: Transsexual allegedly stabbed three times by Indian Tourist

Leave a Reply