Pattaya: Transsexual allegedly stabbed three times by Indian Tourist

A transsexual was stabbed three times in her back and left buttock following a sexual encounter with two Indian Tourists.

Khun Salaluk aged 25 reported the incident at Pattaya Police station in the early hours of Wednesday and claimed he met the Two Indian’s on Walking Street who agreed a price of 2,000 Baht for Khun Salaluk and his transsexual colleague to have sex with them.

