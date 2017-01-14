Saturday, January 14, 2017
Young man survives suicide attempt after jumping under a train

Man survives a suicide attempt after jumping under a train in Phetchaburi
A 23-years-old man from Buriram survived a suicide attempt after jumping onto train tracks in Phetchaburi railway station.

A CCTV footage shows a man jumping under a train and lying down on a railway track as a train passes over him.

Apparently the man is ‘sliced in half’ as a train runs over him but then he miraculously gets up unharmed and walks away from the railway platform.

The man identified as an unemployed 23-year-old from Buriram in northeastern Thailand, became depressed at not being able to find a job.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

