Xenophobic riots erupt in Polish town after local man killed at kebab diner

At least 25 people were detained in the Polish town of Elk on Sunday after they smashed up a kebab diner and clashed with police, throwing firecrackers and stones. Up to 300 people took part in a rally after a Pole was allegedly killed by men of Arab descent.

City authorities in Elk, a city of 60,000 in northeast Poland, have requested extra police forces to be dispatched to secure public order after mass disturbances rocked its streets on Sunday. A few hundred locals gathered in front of the Prince Kebab diner to light up candles in a vigil for a 21-year-old Daniel, a local resident, who is said to have been stabbed to death in a brawl involving foreign employees of the café on Saturday night.

Under an investigation launched by police, four people were arrested. Although police have not officially revealed the nationality of the suspects, Polish media reported they were two Algerians, a Tunisian and a Moroccan. All the suspects are said to be have been working at the vandalized diner, which is owned by a local entrepreneur.

