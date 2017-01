PHUKET: Police are hunting for two teenagers who accidentally shot a woman while trying to persuade a Burmese man to buy drugs from them.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was informed at 10:45am today (Jan 14) that a Burmese woman with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital from a workers camp at Baan Na Nuea, in Thepkasattri sub-district.

Eakkapop Thongtub