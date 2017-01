An entire village in Tambon Krung Ching, Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Noppitam district has been wiped out by run-offs and landslides from Khao Lang mountain.

Mr Thammarong Maneechote, president of Klong Sa Tambon Administrative Organisation, led a group of local officials and villagers to visit Ban Na Khao Lang on foot on Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters