Vatican McDonald’s to give free meals to the poor

The controversial McDonald’s that opened in the Vatican at the start of the year, despite protests from locals and top clerics in Rome, has promised to give out thousands of free meals to the homeless.

The Borgo Pio branch of McDonald’s, also known as McVatican, is planning to cooperate with Medicina Solidale, a charity organization providing medical care and distributing food to Vatican-based homeless people.

Lucia Ercoli, the head of Medicina Solidale, said she was “very satisfied with this agreement with McDonald’s,” which has “promptly” accepted their proposal, according to Crux.com.

