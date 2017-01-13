Friday, January 13, 2017
Home > News > Vatican McDonald’s to give free meals to the poor

Vatican McDonald’s to give free meals to the poor

Pope Francis at the canonization of Saint John XXIII and Saint John Paul II
TN News 0

The controversial McDonald’s that opened in the Vatican at the start of the year, despite protests from locals and top clerics in Rome, has promised to give out thousands of free meals to the homeless.

The Borgo Pio branch of McDonald’s, also known as McVatican, is planning to cooperate with Medicina Solidale, a charity organization providing medical care and distributing food to Vatican-based homeless people.

Lucia Ercoli, the head of Medicina Solidale, said she was “very satisfied with this agreement with McDonald’s,” which has “promptly” accepted their proposal, according to Crux.com.

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Surge of reported police harassment suggests campaign targeting tourists, expats

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra to visit Singapore on Thursday

Heavy rain in Thailand

PM warns public on tropical storm danger

Leave a Reply