UTHAI THANI, 6 January 2017 (NNT) – Uthai Thani province has agreed to release water from the Thap Sela reservoir to irrigate over 200,000 rai of farmland.

Sparse rainfall has starved agricultural activities in the province. Locals have petitioned the water management committee of the Thap Sela reservoir to release additional water.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn