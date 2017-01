At 10:30pm on January 10th, Pattaya police made their way down to a beer bar located at the central Pattaya end of Soi Buakow, to investigate reports of underage sex workers.

Previously to this, police had received several reports regarding the bar, saying that they were employing underage girls, in which foreigners could go in and pay for sexual favours, which is strictly forbidden in Thailand.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy