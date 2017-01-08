Ubon Ratchathani students win title in Chinese snow sculpture contest

HARBIN, 8th January 2017 (NNT) – Vocational students from Ubon Ratchathani province have won their 8th title in the 9th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest 2017 in Harbin, China.

The winners: Kritsana Kobsahai, Thanakorn Saksing, Apisit Sornchai and Thanasak Pipat, outperformed others with their Nile tilapia sculpture entitled Water-Fish-Paddy Field- Rice which is inspired by the late King’s development projects. Their mentor, Surachart Palasak disclosed that his students had braved the freezing temperature to sculpt snow day and night to complete their mission in time.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil