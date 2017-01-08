Truck rams into crowd in Jerusalem, 4 reportedly dead, 15 injured

Sunday, January 8, 2017
A truck rammed into pedestrians in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring over a dozen, Israeli media reported. The driver of the truck was shot in response to an apparent attack targeting Israeli soldiers.

“It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack,” a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio.

Police said three men and one woman, all in their 20s, were killed. It added that the truck driver apparently targeted a group of Israeli soldiers who had just gotten off a bus. The driver was killed in the aftermath.

