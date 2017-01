The transport minister has asked airlines with flights to the flood-stricken provinces in the South to lower air fares to help relieve the trouble of affected people.

Akhom Term-Pittaya-Paisit, the transport minister, said he has invited six airlines which fly to the southern provinces with destinations in flooded provinces for a meeting to seek their cooperation in helping the people affected by floods.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters