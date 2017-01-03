Tourists warned to keep away from a rogue elephants in Khao Yai

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai
Tourists were warned to stay away from a male elephant for their own safety as Khao Yai national park officials are trying to drive the jumbo from a trekking route around Haew Suwat waterfall.

The park chief, Mr Kanchit Srinoppawan, told the media on Monday that the 30-year old bull elephant, named Ronaldinyo after a wellknown Brazilian footballer, appears to be in a bad mood and has ventured into the trekking route and the site for tourists to pitch camps near the waterfall.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

