Tourists visiting Koh Chang in Trat province are warned not to feed long-tailed macaque or they will face a fine of 500 baht each.

Mr Nitchai Pandet, chief of the conservation department of Koh Chang national park, said Tuesday that the 500-baht fine was introduced after it was discovered that the warning against feeding the wild monkeys has been ignored by many tourists who stop by the roadside and feed the monkeys.

By Thai PBS Reporters