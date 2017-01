PRACHINBURI — A French woman was bitten by a crocodile Sunday afternoon while hiking at Khao Yai National Park.

Benetulier Lesuffleur, 46, was traveling with her husband along Haew Suwat Waterfall – Pha Kluay Mai trail when they spotted a crocodile sunbathing in a pond and attempted to take a picture with it.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee