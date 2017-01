CHIANG MAI, 3 January 2017 (NNT) – The upper part of the North of Thailand is expected to experience thundershowers as the westerly trough from Myanmar is now moving across the region.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the northern region will experience strong winds and heavy rains, particularly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae and Nan provinces.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom