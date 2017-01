PHUKET: Police seized 11,485 methamphetamine pills and 25 kratom leaves from three passengers of a bus heading from Nong Khai to Phuket.

Tha Chatchai Police led by Col Prawit Sutthiruangarun stopped and searched the bus at the Tha Chachai Checkpoint at 4:30pm yesterday (Jan 13). One of the men on the bus was found suspicious, so officers searched his luggage and found 20 bags of methamphetamine (ya bah) containing 11,454 pills in total.

Eakkapop Thongtub