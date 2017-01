TAK — Three people, one of them a pregnant woman, were injured after a van they were travelling in overturned in Ban Tak district of this northern border province early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am between kilometre markers 539 and 540 on Phahon Yothin Road in tambon Samokhon when the van crashed into a roadside railing and overturned, ending up lying upside down in the road’s median ditch.

