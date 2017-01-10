Thalang locals ask for help following spree of burglaries

PHUKET: Thalang locals are urging police to investigate a spate of robberies that reportedly took place on several occasions last month in their area.

The inhabitants of Moon Baan Phanason Park Ville 3 in Srisoonthorn yesterday appealed to officials to attend to the matter, claiming that cash from over ten houses had already been stolen and asked why the burglars had been allowed to run loose all this time. They also shared details of the incidents on social media.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong