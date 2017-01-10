Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Home > Phuket > Thalang locals ask for help following spree of burglaries

Thalang locals ask for help following spree of burglaries

Thai villa near Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Thalang locals are urging police to investigate a spate of robberies that reportedly took place on several occasions last month in their area.

The inhabitants of Moon Baan Phanason Park Ville 3 in Srisoonthorn yesterday appealed to officials to attend to the matter, claiming that cash from over ten houses had already been stolen and asked why the burglars had been allowed to run loose all this time. They also shared details of the incidents on social media.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

French tourist, 27, found dead in Phuket hotel room

Street and condominiums in Phuket Town

Phuket condo owners warned ‘holiday rentals’ less than 30 days risks fines, jail time

Suspected skimmer gang members arrested in Phuket

Leave a Reply