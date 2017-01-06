Friday, January 6, 2017
Thailand pushes for development in aerospace industry

Thaicom 8 before launch in Cape Canaveral
UTHAI THANI, 6 January 2017 (NNT) – The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has revealed that foreign companies have expressed interest in establishing a presence in Thailand, after seeing potential in the Kingdom’s aerospace industry.

GISTDA Director Anand Sanitwong Na Ayutthaya revealed that some companies have already organized seminars to introduce foreign experts to Thai businesses. Most recently, Thai company Gusma succeeded in developing an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, in collaboration with international companies.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

