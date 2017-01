BANGKOK, 11 January 2017 (NNT) – The Thai Red Cross Society has been welcoming donations to help flood victims in the southern region.

Acting chief of the Thai Red Cross Society’s Medicine and Other Medical Supplies Division Sumalin Silpipat said that donations of any kind, including cash and consumer products, are still welcome.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn