Thai PM Prayut releases a new song called ‘Bridge’ for Cabinet (Video)

‘Bridge’ (“Sa Phan”) is the name of the new song released by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to provide moral support to the Cabinet.

The new song released by the Prime Minister aims to encourage his cabinet and government workers in the new year. The ballad vocals were performed by Sergeant Major Pongsathorn Phorchit.

“The Cabinet is like everyone, It acts as a bridge to bring people through a difficult situation”. The lyrics include sentences such as “I’m ready to be the bridge for you to cross.”

Prayut released a number of ballads in the past such as “Hope and Faith” in 2016, “Because You Are Thailand” in 2015, and “Returning Happiness to the People”, released in 2014.

Video courtesy of sakooclub.