KOH SAMUI — A 27-year-old Thai man confessed to robbing and raping a Russian tourist on the island of Samui, police said Monday.

Sattawat Choomee admitted upon his arrest he pretended to be a victim of the ongoing flood Friday night and asked the woman for a motorcycle ride home, Koh Samui police said. He later allegedly robbed and assaulted her.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra