At around 8pm on Monday Januuary 2nd, police were called to investigate the death of a Thai Male, aged 49 years old. The body was found on the ground floor of a 2 story town house located in Chon Buri.

At the scene police found the dead body of the man lying on the floor with some nasty looking bruising and swelling all over his body as well of some blood, although no apparent signs of any struggle.

Full story: Pattaya One

Danny Boy / Pattaya One