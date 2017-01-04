Thai leaders say general election will be held in 2017

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said on Wednesday, January 4 a general election will be held this year after doubts were raised by a member of the national legislative assembly, Reuters reports.

Thailand’s next polls will restore civilian rule following a 2014 coup, and will be the first under a new constitution, approved in a referendum last year, that critics say will ensure military oversight of elected governments.

“We can’t move it. It has its time frame. What the National Legislative Assembly has said is their problem,” Prawit, who is also defense minister, told reporters in Bangkok.

Full story: panarmenian.net

TN
