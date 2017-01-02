Monday, January 2, 2017
Teens block emergency van, attack paramedics

Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai
TN South 0

KRABI – Police are tracking more than a dozen teenagers in connection with a knife attack and assault on three emergency workers after they tried to stop the gang from hurting an injured man under their care.

The attack occurred early Sunday morning when four rescue volunteers from the Ao Nang Tambon Administration Organisation (TAO) of Muang Krabi district were transporting a man assaulted near a seafood restaurant on the Noppharat Thara beach to Krabi hospital in an emergency medical van.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

