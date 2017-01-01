Sunday, January 1, 2017
Tak unveils new weekend night market

TAK, 1st January 2017 (NNT) – The provincial governor of Tak has inaugurated a weekend night market as a new shopping spot for the local people and visitors.

The market’s inauguration ceremony took place today at Tatong Community in Ban Tak district. The event featured a display of items from the One Tambon One Product (OTOP) project. Attendees included the chief officer of Ban Tak district, heads of local government offices, community leaders, Pracharat Project committee members and members of the general public.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

