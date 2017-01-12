Thursday, January 12, 2017
Taiwanese found dead with bags over his head

An elderly Taiwanese man was found dead with plastic bags covering his head in his condominium room in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district on Thursday.

The man, identified only as Liew, 72, was found sitting on the floor with his upper body lying face down on his bed on the fourth floor of an eight-storey condominium at 12.30pm. Forensic police and paramedics were called in after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from Liew’s room.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

