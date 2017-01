PanARMENIAN.Net – Syrian rebel groups say they are halting preparations for peace talks planned by Russia and Turkey for later this month, BBC News reports.

A statement, signed by a number of groups, cited “many big breaches” of the ceasefire by the Syrian government and its allies as the reason.

The ceasefire deal was brokered by Turkey and Russia last Thursday, December and has mostly held since then.

