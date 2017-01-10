Swedish Street Sweepers Demand Police Protection Against Firecracker Attacks

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Last weekend, snowplows in the Swedish town of Södertälje were attacked by rockets and firecrackers. Since then, street sweepers have gone on strike, leaving the city littered with snowdrifts. Meanwhile, the pyrotechnical chaos has left the Swedish fireworks industry perplexed.

The Södertälje attacks were reported to police, who at present have no suspect and no leads. So far, Södertälje Municipality has received about a 100 complaints regarding poor road conditions, with virtually no snow removal in parts of the town at all.

“I cannot go out with my pram the way it looks now,” local mother Hadeel Faruok complained to Swedish national broadcaster SVT over pavements that remain unshoveled and unsalted.

Full story: sputniknews.com

