Monday, January 16, 2017
Home > News > Sweden: Muslim migrants turn shopping center into no-go zone, intimidating police and harassing girls

Sweden: Muslim migrants turn shopping center into no-go zone, intimidating police and harassing girls

Liberals holding banners reading "One world - Refugees Welcome" during a pro-immigration demonstration in Europe
TN News 0

MIGRANT youth gangs have turned Sweden’s largest shopping centre into a ‘no-go zone’ as they intimidate police, harass girls and deal drugs openly.

Gothenburg police have been forced implement extraordinary measures to cope with the increased number of incidents, which have left shoppers and business owners terrified of their workplace. Nordstan is Sweden’s largest shopping centre in terms of sales and number of visitors, however once the shops close at 8pm, criminal youth gangs take over despite officers turning out in force.

Full story: jihadwatch.org

Jihad Watch / Express

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand burns 3 tonnes of seized illicit drugs

MFA urges embassies to lift their travel advisory

The flags of Association of Southeast Asia Nations members in ASEAN

Foreign Ministry marks 50th anniversary of ASEAN

Leave a Reply