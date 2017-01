The Department of Marine yesterday called off the maiden sea voyage from Pattaya to Hua Hin on Sunday due to strong winds and waves in the sea.

It was the first 113-kilometre ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin that was put on trial service yesterday free of charge from January 1-15 before commercial service is to begin January 16 with a 1,250 baht single trip for normal class.

