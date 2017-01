At around 6:00am on January 14th, Pattaya police were called to investigate a brutal stabbing outside a karaoke bar in Pattaya. At the scene police found 2 victims as well as several others who had gathered round.

After treating the 2 victims, and sending them off to hospital safely, police took several witness statements in an attempt to find out what had happened.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy