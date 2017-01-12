SRT to finish repairing southern railway in Bang Saphan district today

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Surat Thani railway station
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, 12 January 2017 (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will be urgently fixing the bent railway in Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, after floods have subsided.

SRT Governor Wutthichart Kallayanamit has admitted that one kilometer of the southern railway tracks in Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, was damaged by the floods due to strong currents and soil erosion beneath the tracks. Authorities are scrambling to finish repairing the damaged tracks as soon as possible.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

Leave a Reply