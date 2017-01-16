South Korean Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Samsung Head

The South Korean special prosecutor’s office requested on Monday an arrest warrant for Samsung conglomerate’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, local media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee is suspected of transferring an equivalent of $18.3 million in bribes to a firm run by Choi Soon-sil, impeached President Park Geun-hye’s friend, in return for state support of a controversial merger between Samsung’s two subsidiaries, the Yonhap news agency said.

