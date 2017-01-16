South Korean Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Samsung Head

Monday, January 16, 2017
Samsung headquarters in South Korea
The South Korean special prosecutor’s office requested on Monday an arrest warrant for Samsung conglomerate’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, local media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee is suspected of transferring an equivalent of $18.3 million in bribes to a firm run by Choi Soon-sil, impeached President Park Geun-hye’s friend, in return for state support of a controversial merger between Samsung’s two subsidiaries, the Yonhap news agency said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

