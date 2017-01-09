Six Police Officers Killed in Attack on Checkpoint in Egypt

Six police officers were killed and ten injured in an attack on a checkpoint near the town of el-Arish in northern Sinai in Egypt, local media reported on Monday.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The attackers detonated a car bomb at the checkpoint, according to the Egyptian newspaper El Fagr.

Egypt has been fighting a rise in terrorist attacks in northern Sinai since the army, led by President Abdel Fattah Sisi, overthrew then Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.

