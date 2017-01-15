Sergeant-major honoured to serve as PM Prayut’s songbird

GENERAL Prayut Chan-o-cha has composed four songs since leading the military coup in May 2014 – all aimed at explaining his political actions and offering moral support to his compatriots in times of trouble.

Interestingly, all of the songs are sung by Sgt-Major Pongsathorn Phorchit, who works for the Royal Thai Army’s Band Department.

In an interview with the Nation News Agency, Pongsathorn said he did his best to convey the prime minister’s messages in his songs for the Thai public.

By THE SUNDAY NATION