Sunday, January 15, 2017
Home > News > Sergeant-major honoured to serve as PM Prayut’s songbird

Sergeant-major honoured to serve as PM Prayut’s songbird

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha with President Benigno S. Aquino III (cropped). Photo: Malacañang
TN News 0

GENERAL Prayut Chan-o-cha has composed four songs since leading the military coup in May 2014 – all aimed at explaining his political actions and offering moral support to his compatriots in times of trouble.

Interestingly, all of the songs are sung by Sgt-Major Pongsathorn Phorchit, who works for the Royal Thai Army’s Band Department.

In an interview with the Nation News Agency, Pongsathorn said he did his best to convey the prime minister’s messages in his songs for the Thai public.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Royal chamberlain charged on 4 counts

Thai Police checkpoint in Uthai Thani

Thai police enforcing strict law against DUI

First Army Division chief denies setting up taskforce to crackdown on red shirts

Leave a Reply