The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for a senior police officer and six others for allegedly abducting and killing a female restaurant worker in Sa Kaeo province who went missing from an apartment in Bangkok last month, police say.

Pol Col Thanasit Pansri, the superintendent of Nong Kangplu police station, said the court had approved arrest warrants for seven people for allegedly kidnapping Suphaksorn Ponthaisong, 28.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS