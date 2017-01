SURAT THANI — An unknown number of tourists suffered burns and injuries when a pyrotechnic meltdown prompted panic New Year’s Eve on Koh Phangan.

Revelers screamed and ran when a fiery sign reading “Happy New Year 2017” rained fire upon them just after midnight, an incident caught in a number of videos and images posted to social media.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Todd Ruiz