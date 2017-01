BANGKOK: — A school bus driver is dead and twelve students were injured after an overtaking bus collided with the trailer of an 18 wheel truck.

The footage was caught on the dash cam of a following vehicle that was not involved.

Police and medics in Kanchanaburi rushed the scene of the accident on the Ban Kao to Kanchanaburi Road.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Manager Online